Ready Capital Closes $19.8M Refinancing Loan for Office Building in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Ready Capital has closed a $19.8 million refinancing loan for the renovation and lease-up of a 120,000-square-foot office building in Annapolis. The financing will be used to retire existing debt, execute a tenant improvement plan and fund light capital improvements. The non-recourse loan features a 36-month term with interest-only payments and a floating interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.

