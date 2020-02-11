Ready Capital Closes $20.2M Refinancing for Retail Center in Santa Ana, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed a $20.2 million for a 60,000-square-foot Class B retail neighborhood center in Santa Ana. The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, one extension option and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the loan includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs.

The undisclosed sponsor will use loan proceeds to pay off existing debt while continuing to make cosmetic upgrades and leasing tenants at market rents.