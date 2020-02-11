REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $20.2M Refinancing for Retail Center in Santa Ana, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed a $20.2 million for a 60,000-square-foot Class B retail neighborhood center in Santa Ana. The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, one extension option and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the loan includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs.

The undisclosed sponsor will use loan proceeds to pay off existing debt while continuing to make cosmetic upgrades and leasing tenants at market rents.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020