Ready Capital Closes $21.3M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $21.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 282-unit apartment complex in Houston. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a value-add program.