Ready Capital Closes $21.5M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $21.5 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 181-unit, Class B apartment community in Phoenix’s Westside submarket. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and property exterior.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls.