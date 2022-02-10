Ready Capital Closes $22.7M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartments
HOUSTON — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $22.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 212-unit apartment complex in Houston’s Greenspoint submarket. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a value-add program.
