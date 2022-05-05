REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $22.8M Loan for Acquisition of Self-Storage Portfolio in Metro Columbus

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio, Self-Storage

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS AND UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed a $22.8 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of a 1,649-unit self-storage portfolio located in the metro Columbus cities of Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a three-year term. The borrower was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  