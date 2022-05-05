Ready Capital Closes $22.8M Loan for Acquisition of Self-Storage Portfolio in Metro Columbus

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio, Self-Storage

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS AND UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed a $22.8 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of a 1,649-unit self-storage portfolio located in the metro Columbus cities of Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a three-year term. The borrower was undisclosed.