Ready Capital Closes $23.5M in Refinancing for Nine-Property Office/Retail Portfolio in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $23.5 million in refinancing for the renovation and lease-up of a nine-property retail and office portfolio located in the Frogtown, Echo Park and Glassell Park neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The undisclosed sponsor plans to complete capital improvements on each of the nine properties, increasing the rentable square footage and leasing up each asset.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and facilities to provide funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls.