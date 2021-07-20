REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $23.5M in Refinancing for Nine-Property Office/Retail Portfolio in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $23.5 million in refinancing for the renovation and lease-up of a nine-property retail and office portfolio located in the Frogtown, Echo Park and Glassell Park neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The undisclosed sponsor plans to complete capital improvements on each of the nine properties, increasing the rentable square footage and leasing up each asset.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and facilities to provide funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews