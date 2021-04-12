Ready Capital Closes $23.8M in Refinancing for Office Building in Los Angeles’ Studio/Universal Cities Submarket

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $23.8 million in refinancing for the renovation and lease-up of an office property located in the Studio/Universal Cities submarket of Los Angeles.

The undisclosed borrower will use the loan to refinance an existing loan, build out speculative suites, fund capital improvements and lease the vacant space at the 75,000-square-foot, Class B property.

The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide additional funding for capital improvements, tenant leasing costs and interest shortfalls.