Ready Capital Closes $24.4M Acquisition Loan for Arlington Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $24.4 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 252-unit apartment complex in Arlington. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.