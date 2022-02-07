Ready Capital Closes $24.5M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $24.5 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of an unnamed, 288-unit apartment complex in San Antonio. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a value-add program.