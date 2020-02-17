REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $26.9M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — Ready Capital has closed a $26.9 million acquisition loan for a 216,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket. The undisclosed borrower plans to make various upgrades to the property including new elevators, conference rooms and a café. The three-year, non-recourse loan offers a floating interest rate and flexible prepayment options. Further details of the property were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020