Ready Capital Closes $26.9M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Ready Capital has closed a $26.9 million acquisition loan for a 216,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket. The undisclosed borrower plans to make various upgrades to the property including new elevators, conference rooms and a café. The three-year, non-recourse loan offers a floating interest rate and flexible prepayment options. Further details of the property were not disclosed.