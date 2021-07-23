Ready Capital Closes $28.1M Loan for Multifamily Acquisition in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $28.1 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an apartment in the South West Valley submarket of Phoenix.

Upon purchase, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, refine curb appeal, upgrade exteriors and improve landscaping that will help drive the property to stabilization.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.