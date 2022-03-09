Ready Capital Closes $28.3M Acquisition Loan for Oklahoma City Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $28.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 400-unit apartment complex in Oklahoma City. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.