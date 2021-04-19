Ready Capital Closes $28.8M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Ready Capital has closed a $28.8 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 240-unit, Class B, garden-style multifamily property in the Briarcliff submarket of Atlanta. The name of the property and borrower was not disclosed.

Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and property exteriors. The sponsor also plans to add washers and dryers to each unit.

The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, extension options and flexible prepayment, as well as a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.