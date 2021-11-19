Ready Capital Closes $28M Acquisition Loan for Arlington Apartment Community
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $28 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 310-unit apartment community in Arlington. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan carried a floating interest rate, a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The name of the property and the borrower were not disclosed. Renovations will be focused on unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces.
