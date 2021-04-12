Ready Capital Closes $29.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Ready Capital has closed a $29.1 million loan for the refinancing and stabilization of a newly delivered multifamily portfolio throughout metro Chicago. The Class A portfolio consists of four properties and 118 units in the western and northern Chicago suburbs. Loan proceeds will be utilized to retire the existing construction loan, provide a cash-out at close and an earnout will be made available upon the properties achieving a pre-determined performance threshold. The floating-rate loan features a 24-month term. Borrower information was undisclosed.