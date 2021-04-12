REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $29.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Ready Capital has closed a $29.1 million loan for the refinancing and stabilization of a newly delivered multifamily portfolio throughout metro Chicago. The Class A portfolio consists of four properties and 118 units in the western and northern Chicago suburbs. Loan proceeds will be utilized to retire the existing construction loan, provide a cash-out at close and an earnout will be made available upon the properties achieving a pre-determined performance threshold. The floating-rate loan features a 24-month term. Borrower information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  