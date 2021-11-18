Ready Capital Closes $29.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $29.4 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of a 208-unit, Class B apartment property in Glendale. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will perform capital improvements to the unit interiors and property exteriors.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.