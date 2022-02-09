REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $29.6M Financing for Student Housing Property in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Student Housing, Western

LAS VEGAS — Ready Capital National Bridge team has closed the financing for the acquisition, conversion, renovation and stabilization of a 156-unit student housing property in the University District submarket of Las Vegas.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor plans to reposition the asset from student housing to traditional multifamily through a rebranding and renovation program. Ready Capital closed the $29.6 million non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term and two extension options. Additionally, the loan includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

