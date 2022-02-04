Ready Capital Closes $3.1M Loan for Multifamily Property in Greensboro, North Carolina

Ready Capital has closed a $3.1 million loan for the renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 56-unit multifamily property in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $3.1 million loan for the renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 56-unit multifamily property in Greensboro. The “bridge-to-Freddie-Mac loan” will be used to repatriate equity to the sponsor and fund capital improvements to unit interiors and property exteriors. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls. Additionally, the unnamed borrower will have the ability to execute a refinancing for the property via Ready Capital’s Freddie Mac SBL Loan program.