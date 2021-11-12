Ready Capital Closes $3.2M Agency Acquisition Loan for North Austin Apartments

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $3.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 32-unit apartment complex in North Austin. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan featured a floating interest rate, 24-month term, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The name of the property and sponsor were not disclosed.