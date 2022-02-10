Ready Capital Closes $3.5M Acquisition Loan for Detroit Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Ready Capital has closed a $3.5 million loan for the acquisition and lease-up of a roughly 75,000-square-foot industrial property in the Southern I-275 Corridor of Detroit. The undisclosed borrower plans to address deferred maintenance and lease up the vacant building. The nonrecourse loan features a two-year term, floating rate and interest-only payments.