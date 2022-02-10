REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $3.5M Acquisition Loan for Detroit Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Ready Capital has closed a $3.5 million loan for the acquisition and lease-up of a roughly 75,000-square-foot industrial property in the Southern I-275 Corridor of Detroit. The undisclosed borrower plans to address deferred maintenance and lease up the vacant building. The nonrecourse loan features a two-year term, floating rate and interest-only payments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  