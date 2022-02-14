Ready Capital Closes $3.7M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $3.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 100,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a 48-year term, floating interest rate and one extension option. The borrower was not disclosed.