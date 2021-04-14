REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $3.8M in Bridge-to-Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Property in Tucson

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $3.8 million in bridge-to-Freddie Mac agency financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 56-unit apartment property located in Tucson’s Acaso submarket.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the asset’s interior and exterior.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. It is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures. Additionally, the sponsor has the ability to execute a low-cost refinancing with Ready Capital’s Freddie Mac SBL program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews