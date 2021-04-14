Ready Capital Closes $3.8M in Bridge-to-Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Property in Tucson

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $3.8 million in bridge-to-Freddie Mac agency financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 56-unit apartment property located in Tucson’s Acaso submarket.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the asset’s interior and exterior.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. It is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures. Additionally, the sponsor has the ability to execute a low-cost refinancing with Ready Capital’s Freddie Mac SBL program.