REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $30.1M Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed a $30.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of an approximately 250,000-square-foot, Class B office property in Tampa. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. The name of the borrower and property were not disclosed.

The non-recourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs. Planned property improvements include new signage, HVAC upgrades, curb replacements and the buildout of rent-ready speculative suites.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews