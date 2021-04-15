Ready Capital Closes $30.1M Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed a $30.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of an approximately 250,000-square-foot, Class B office property in Tampa. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy and at market rents. The name of the borrower and property were not disclosed.

The non-recourse, interest-only loan features a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs. Planned property improvements include new signage, HVAC upgrades, curb replacements and the buildout of rent-ready speculative suites.