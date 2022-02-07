Ready Capital Closes $31M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $31 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 200,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Andover/Lawrence submarket of Boston. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan carried a 48-month term and a floating interest rate and includes a facility to fund capital improvements. The borrower was not disclosed.