Ready Capital Closes $33.2M Acquisition Loan for Uptown Dallas Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $33.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed 179-unit multifamily property in Uptown Dallas. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a floating interest rate, 36-month term, two extension options and a facility for funding future capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a value-add program.