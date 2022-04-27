Ready Capital Closes $34.4M Loan for Multifamily Property in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Ready Capital has closed $34.4 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 152-unit apartment community in central Las Vegas. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan consisting of interior and exterior renovations, along with deferred maintenance.

Ready Capital closed the nonrecourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.