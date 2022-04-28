REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $34M Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Ready Capital

The loan was for a 200-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $34 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 200-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in Wilmington. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term with two extension options and flexible prepayment. The loan is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest and operating shortfalls. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will convert the properties from student housing to traditional multifamily. In addition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, improve curb appeal and upgrade community amenities and common areas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  