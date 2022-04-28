Ready Capital Closes $34M Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Wilmington, North Carolina

The loan was for a 200-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $34 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 200-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in Wilmington. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term with two extension options and flexible prepayment. The loan is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest and operating shortfalls. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will convert the properties from student housing to traditional multifamily. In addition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, improve curb appeal and upgrade community amenities and common areas.