Ready Capital Closes $35.3M Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Ready Cap

The two Class B, garden-style multifamily properties total 293 units and are located in the Northwest Tampa submarket of Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed on a $35.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of two Class B, garden-style multifamily properties in the Northwest Tampa submarket of Tampa totaling 293 units. Upon acquisition, the unnamed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas of both properties. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. Neither of the properties’ names were disclosed.

