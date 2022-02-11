Ready Capital Closes $36.8M Loan for Multifamily Community in Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed a $36.8 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 197-unit apartment property in Tempe. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to perform interior, exterior and common area upgrades. Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures. The name of the property was not disclosed.