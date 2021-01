Ready Capital Closes $36M Acquisition Loan for Suburban Detroit Multifamily Property

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — Ready Capital has closed a $36 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 330-unit multifamily property in Rochester Hills, a suburb of Detroit. The financing closed in December. Loan terms and the borrower were undisclosed.