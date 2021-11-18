Ready Capital Closes $39.2M Acquisition Loan for Minneapolis Multifamily Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS — Ready Capital has closed a $39.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 332-unit, eight-property multifamily portfolio in Minneapolis. The Class B properties are located in the Loring Park, Stevens Square and Whittier submarkets. The buyer plans to implement a capital improvement program to renovate unit interiors. The nonrecourse loan features a floating rate and a four-year term.