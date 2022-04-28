Ready Capital Closes $39.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ready Capital has closed a $39.6 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 258-unit multifamily portfolio in Kansas City’s central business district. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, exteriors and common areas at each of the four properties. The nonrecourse, floating-rate loan features a three-year term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.