Ready Capital Closes $4.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Ready Capital has closed a $4.5 million bridge-to-agency refinancing for a 148-unit, Class B multifamily property in the Winton Hills submarket of Cincinnati. The sponsor will use funds to retire existing debt, continue marking rents to market and implement a utility billing system. The nonrecourse, floating-rate loan features a 24-month term, one extension option and flexible prepayment. The sponsor has the ability to execute a low-cost refinancing with Ready Capital’s Freddie Mac small-balance loan program. The name of the borrower and property were not disclosed.