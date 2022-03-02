Ready Capital Closes $4.9M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $4.9 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 60-unit apartment complex in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a 24-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund future capital improvements. The sponsor was not disclosed.