Ready Capital Closes $41.3M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $41.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an unnamed, 449-unit apartment community in Houston’s Clear Lake submarket. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan carried a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a facility to fund capital improvements. The name of the sponsor was not disclosed.