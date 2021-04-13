REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $43.2M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Irving

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $43.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 416-unit multifamily property in Irving. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a capital improvement program to upgrade unit interiors and enhance curb appeal. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a 36-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and a flexible prepayment schedule. The names of the property and seller were not disclosed.

