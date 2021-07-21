Ready Capital Closes $43.6M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Ready Capital has closed $43.6 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an apartment community located in Glendale’s South West Valley submarket.

Upon purchase, the undisclosed borrower will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors, refine curb appeal, upgrade exteriors and improve landscaping that will help drive the 307-unit, Class B property to stabilization.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment, an earn-out option and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.