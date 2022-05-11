REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $44M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Crown Point, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CROWN POINT, IND. — Ready Capital has closed a $44 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 432-unit apartment complex in Crown Point, a city in Northwest Indiana. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and address deferred maintenance. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a two-year term.

