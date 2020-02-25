REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $5.4M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed a $5.4 million acquisition loan for a 77,000-square-foot, Class B office building in Miami Gardens. The undisclosed borrower plans to upgrade the common areas and lease up vacant suites. The three-year, non-recourse loan features a floating interest rate and flexible prepayment options. Further details of the property were not disclosed.

