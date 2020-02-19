REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $5.4M Refinancing for Office Asset in Tustin, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Ready Capital has closed a $5.4 million loan for the stabilization of an approximately 43,000-square-foot, Class B office property located in Tustin’s Park Center submarket. The undisclosed sponsor will use loan proceeds to retire existing debt, while continuing its leasing efforts to stabilize the property at market rents.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for tenant leasing costs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020