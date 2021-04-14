Ready Capital Closes $53.6M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Ready Capital has closed a $53.6 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 294-unit, Class B multifamily property in Atlanta. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and mark rents to market. The borrower and property name were not disclosed.

The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

The renovations planned at the property include new granite countertops and kitchen cabinets; updates to bathrooms, lighting and paint; and common area and exterior upgrades including a remodeled clubhouse, pool, fitness center, new property signage and an updated playground.