Ready Capital Closes $54.3M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed a $54.3 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a two-property multifamily portfolio in metro Columbus. The portfolio totals 454 units. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement program to renovate unit interiors and property exteriors as well as perform various common area upgrades. The nonrecourse loan features a three-month term, floating rate and interest-only payments.