Ready Capital Closes $5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Garfield, New Jersey

GARFIELD, N.J. — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $5 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of an 11-bay industrial property in Garfield, located in Bergen County. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a floating interest rate, 36-month term and two extension options. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a capital improvement program at the property.