REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $6.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $6 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of a 20-unit, Class B multifamily property located in Los Angeles’ Hollywood/Silver Lake submarket.

The undisclosed sponsor will use the funds to convert a majority of the one-bedroom units into two-bedroom units. The apartments will feature upgraded floors, appliances and cabinetry, as well as other interior improvements.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult