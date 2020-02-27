Ready Capital Closes $6.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $6 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of a 20-unit, Class B multifamily property located in Los Angeles’ Hollywood/Silver Lake submarket.

The undisclosed sponsor will use the funds to convert a majority of the one-bedroom units into two-bedroom units. The apartments will feature upgraded floors, appliances and cabinetry, as well as other interior improvements.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls