Ready Capital Closes $6.9M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed $6.9 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an apartment community located in the Van Nuys submarket of Los Angeles.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate all 23 units. Renovations will include repairing flooring, upgrading cabinets, upgrading electrical and plumbing, and installing new appliances.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan, which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest shortfalls.