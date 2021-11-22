Ready Capital Closes $66.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in South Bend, Indiana

The 400-unit property is within the city’s Granger submarket.

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Ready Capital has closed a $66.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 400-unit multifamily property in the Granger submarket of South Bend. The buyer plans to renovate unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a four-year term.