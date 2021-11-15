Ready Capital Closes $6M Acquisition Loan for Warehouse in Avon, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

AVON, MASS. — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $6 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Avon, a southern suburb of Boston. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan featured a floating interest rate, 36-month term and two extension options. The undisclosed sponsor plans to implement a capital improvement plan to modernize the warehouse and convert a portion of the office suite into flex space.