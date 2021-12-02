Ready Capital Closes $7.1M Loan for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Louisville

Posted on by in Kentucky, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Ready Capital has closed on a loan for a 120-unit, three-property multifamily portfolio in the Jefferson County submarket of metro Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Ready Capital has closed on a $7.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 120-unit, three-property multifamily portfolio in the Jefferson County submarket of metro Louisville. The properties’ names were not disclosed. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate the properties, including renovations to the unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas, as well as amenity upgrades. The loan was a non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan that features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.