REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $7.1M Loan for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Louisville

Posted on by in Kentucky, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Ready Cap

Ready Capital has closed on a loan for a 120-unit, three-property multifamily portfolio in the Jefferson County submarket of metro Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Ready Capital has closed on a $7.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 120-unit, three-property multifamily portfolio in the Jefferson County submarket of metro Louisville. The properties’ names were not disclosed. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate the properties, including renovations to the unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas, as well as amenity upgrades. The loan was a non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan that features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  