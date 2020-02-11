REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $7.2M Acquisition Loan for Hotel Near Baltimore Airport

Rodeway Inn, adjacent to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, has been reflagged to a Wingate by Wyndham.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. — Ready Capital has closed a $7.2 million acquisition loan for a 182-room hotel adjacent to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum Heights. The undisclosed borrower has reflagged the existing Rodeway Inn to a Wingate by Wyndham. Additionally, the hotel will go from economy class to mid-scale. In conjunction with the reflagging, a property improvement plan will be implemented to further increase average daily revenue (ADR) and occupancy. Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan that features a three-year term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for the property improvement plan.

